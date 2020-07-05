Rent Calculator
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:27 AM
4800 85th Ave N
4800 85th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4800 85th Avenue, Pinellas Park, FL 33781
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEWLY REMODELED 3/2 IN PINELLAS PARK!!!
Updated Kitchen
New interior/exterior paint
Fenced in Back Yard
Central Heat &Air
Washer & Dryer Hook Up
Easy to clean tile/laminate flooring in the common areas
Plush carpet in the bedrooms
Call today for more details or if you would like to see inside.
No Application Fees!
Bad Credit? No Problem!
Our property management company is family owned and operated. We have been in business for almost 30 years and belong to the BBB and Largo Chamber of Commerce
(RLNE5101081)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4800 85th Ave N have any available units?
4800 85th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pinellas Park, FL
.
What amenities does 4800 85th Ave N have?
Some of 4800 85th Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4800 85th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4800 85th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4800 85th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4800 85th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 4800 85th Ave N offer parking?
No, 4800 85th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 4800 85th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4800 85th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4800 85th Ave N have a pool?
No, 4800 85th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4800 85th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4800 85th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4800 85th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4800 85th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4800 85th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4800 85th Ave N has units with air conditioning.
