All apartments in Pinellas Park
Find more places like 4647 67th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas Park, FL
/
4647 67th Ave N
Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:33 PM

4647 67th Ave N

4647 67th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pinellas Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4647 67th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/95adca0071 ---- After registering at this link, you will receive a lockbox code to enter the home on your own. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $1850 which includes the first months rent. The first floor is complete with a large open floor plan, state of the art kitchen, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances including a new upgraded dishwasher, Kohler deep double bowl sink, eat in breakfast nook, large living room, half bath, high efficiecny Rheem HVAC system inside and out, A.O. Smith 40 gallon water heater, whole house water softener system and a screened in lanai overlooking the pond. Upstairs you will find double master bedrooms both with full baths and new carpet. The larger master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and an on suite with a large garden tub that is perfect for soaking. Easy access hide away laundry room with Maytag washer and dryer makes doing laundry a breeze. Perfectly located a short walk to the beautiful community pool. This house is a must see and won\'t last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4647 67th Ave N have any available units?
4647 67th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 4647 67th Ave N have?
Some of 4647 67th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4647 67th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4647 67th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4647 67th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 4647 67th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas Park.
Does 4647 67th Ave N offer parking?
No, 4647 67th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 4647 67th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4647 67th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4647 67th Ave N have a pool?
Yes, 4647 67th Ave N has a pool.
Does 4647 67th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4647 67th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4647 67th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4647 67th Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Does 4647 67th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4647 67th Ave N has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33781
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd
Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Similar Pages

Pinellas Park 1 BedroomsPinellas Park 2 Bedrooms
Pinellas Park Apartments with BalconyPinellas Park Apartments with Parking
Pinellas Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg