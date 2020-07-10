4647 67th Ave N

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/95adca0071 ---- After registering at this link, you will receive a lockbox code to enter the home on your own. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $1850 which includes the first months rent. The first floor is complete with a large open floor plan, state of the art kitchen, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances including a new upgraded dishwasher, Kohler deep double bowl sink, eat in breakfast nook, large living room, half bath, high efficiecny Rheem HVAC system inside and out, A.O. Smith 40 gallon water heater, whole house water softener system and a screened in lanai overlooking the pond. Upstairs you will find double master bedrooms both with full baths and new carpet. The larger master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and an on suite with a large garden tub that is perfect for soaking. Easy access hide away laundry room with Maytag washer and dryer makes doing laundry a breeze. Perfectly located a short walk to the beautiful community pool. This house is a must see and won\'t last long.