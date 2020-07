Amenities

Unit B Available 08/01/20 Pinellas Duplex



Duplex rear unit with private fenced back yard. This unit is occupied until July 31, 2020 and will be ready August 1, 2020. This unit was recently renovated and has new tile floors and paint throughout. The Kitchen and Bathrooms were completely redone. Brand new A/C installed in June. Tenant is responsible for back yard lawn area. We provide lawn service to the community areas. Pest treatments also included. Tenant pays electric and Utilities.

