All apartments in Pinellas County
Find more places like 4725 COVE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas County, FL
/
4725 COVE CIRCLE
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

4725 COVE CIRCLE

4725 Cove Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4725 Cove Circle, Pinellas County, FL 33708

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Wonderful second floor 2BR/2BA in the Columbia building in Sea Towers. Step inside and be amazed at this beautifully renovated unit with a newer kitchen and laminate floors throughout. Relax in your condo while gazing out at the spectacular panoramic water views and sea life action. Enjoy an active Florida lifestyle at Sea Towers which is a 55+ gated community with 24/7 security and plenty of amenities to keep you busy! There are two heated pools, fishing pier, clubhouse, fitness center, library, tennis courts, picnic area and much more. Conveniently located near shopping and restaurants, including the new Seminole Town Square Mall plus an easy commute to Tampa. Sorry no pets allowed.Will consider short or long term rentals with a 3 month minimum. Call for rates for shorter term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4725 COVE CIRCLE have any available units?
4725 COVE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 4725 COVE CIRCLE have?
Some of 4725 COVE CIRCLE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4725 COVE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
4725 COVE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4725 COVE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 4725 COVE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 4725 COVE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 4725 COVE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 4725 COVE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4725 COVE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4725 COVE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 4725 COVE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 4725 COVE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 4725 COVE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 4725 COVE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4725 COVE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4725 COVE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4725 COVE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLHoliday, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLMadeira Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair, FL
Tarpon Springs, FLWest Lealman, FLTierra Verde, FLSouth Pasadena, FLKeystone, FLEast Lake, FLRidgecrest, FLCitrus Park, FLKenneth City, FLFeather Sound, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLOldsmar, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg