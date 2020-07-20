All apartments in Pinellas County
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

3061 Glen Oak Ave N

3061 Glen Oak Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3061 Glen Oak Avenue North, Pinellas County, FL 33759

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nestled within a quiet, family-friendly neighborhood on a sprawling corner lot is this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. The split floor plan features nearly 1,900 square feet of living space, a wood burning fireplace, cedar closets and much more! Within walking distance to nearby Kapok Park with waterfront trails and a boardwalk as well as excellent shopping, dining and entertainment just minutes away. Great access to the Bayside Bridge and Courtney Campbell Causeway in and out of Tampa. Call today for your private viewing!

Listing Courtesy Of RE/MAX ACTION FIRST OF FLORIDA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3061 Glen Oak Ave N have any available units?
3061 Glen Oak Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
Is 3061 Glen Oak Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3061 Glen Oak Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3061 Glen Oak Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3061 Glen Oak Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 3061 Glen Oak Ave N offer parking?
No, 3061 Glen Oak Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 3061 Glen Oak Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3061 Glen Oak Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3061 Glen Oak Ave N have a pool?
No, 3061 Glen Oak Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3061 Glen Oak Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3061 Glen Oak Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3061 Glen Oak Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3061 Glen Oak Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3061 Glen Oak Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3061 Glen Oak Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
