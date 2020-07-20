3061 Glen Oak Ave N

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nestled within a quiet, family-friendly neighborhood on a sprawling corner lot is this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. The split floor plan features nearly 1,900 square feet of living space, a wood burning fireplace, cedar closets and much more! Within walking distance to nearby Kapok Park with waterfront trails and a boardwalk as well as excellent shopping, dining and entertainment just minutes away. Great access to the Bayside Bridge and Courtney Campbell Causeway in and out of Tampa. Call today for your private viewing!



Listing Courtesy Of RE/MAX ACTION FIRST OF FLORIDA



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.