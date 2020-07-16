All apartments in Pinellas County
2459 FRANCISCAN DRIVE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

2459 FRANCISCAN DRIVE

2459 Franciscan Drive · (727) 543-7830
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2459 Franciscan Drive, Pinellas County, FL 33763
On Top of the World

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 65 · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
gym
pool
pool table
shuffle board
hot tub
tennis court
Terrific 55+ condo for rent! This furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath at Top Of The World is move in ready. Great location, on 3rd floor in building with elevator. In unit Bosch washer and dryer. Will consider small pet with deposit and monthly fee. Water, Sewer and Trash is included. Fun community with lots of activities like golf, 2 pools, heated indoor spa, shuffleboard, tennis, dancing, gym and dog parks. Other benefits include billiards room, card room, music room, library and much more. Just 15 minutes from Clearwater Beach and Tampa Airport. Close proximity to shopping, restaurants, parks and entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 100
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2459 FRANCISCAN DRIVE have any available units?
2459 FRANCISCAN DRIVE has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2459 FRANCISCAN DRIVE have?
Some of 2459 FRANCISCAN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2459 FRANCISCAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2459 FRANCISCAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2459 FRANCISCAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2459 FRANCISCAN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2459 FRANCISCAN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2459 FRANCISCAN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2459 FRANCISCAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2459 FRANCISCAN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2459 FRANCISCAN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2459 FRANCISCAN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2459 FRANCISCAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2459 FRANCISCAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2459 FRANCISCAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2459 FRANCISCAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2459 FRANCISCAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2459 FRANCISCAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
