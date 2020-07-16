2459 FRANCISCAN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly gym pool dog park

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park elevator gym pool pool table shuffle board hot tub tennis court

Terrific 55+ condo for rent! This furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath at Top Of The World is move in ready. Great location, on 3rd floor in building with elevator. In unit Bosch washer and dryer. Will consider small pet with deposit and monthly fee. Water, Sewer and Trash is included. Fun community with lots of activities like golf, 2 pools, heated indoor spa, shuffleboard, tennis, dancing, gym and dog parks. Other benefits include billiards room, card room, music room, library and much more. Just 15 minutes from Clearwater Beach and Tampa Airport. Close proximity to shopping, restaurants, parks and entertainment!