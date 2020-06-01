All apartments in Pinellas County
Find more places like 2454 AUSTRALIA WAY E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas County, FL
/
2454 AUSTRALIA WAY E
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

2454 AUSTRALIA WAY E

2454 Australia Way East · (727) 422-3380
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2454 Australia Way East, Pinellas County, FL 33763
On Top of the World

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 72 · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
WOW PRICE DROP -Light & Bright-55+ Gated community, central location. Two bedroom and two bathrooms, unfurnished. END UNIT-EXTRA WINDOWS, LIGHT AND BRIGHT. Water, sewer and trash included and local t.v. included in rent. NEWER WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS, TILE, CARPET. NEWER APPLIANCES- HAS DISHWASHER. Additionally it has a heated/air-conditioned Florida room you can use as a den, tv room or extra bedroom. Just a few of the many activities are: 2 golf courses , tennis courts , 2 swimming pools, planned activities, shuttle service, parties and the list goes on and on. Or just relax sit an relax on the neatly manicured grounds. You can do as much or as little as you wish . Close to everything! 1100 SQ feet! Rent is based on an annual lease. Bring your pet...with pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2454 AUSTRALIA WAY E have any available units?
2454 AUSTRALIA WAY E has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2454 AUSTRALIA WAY E have?
Some of 2454 AUSTRALIA WAY E's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2454 AUSTRALIA WAY E currently offering any rent specials?
2454 AUSTRALIA WAY E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2454 AUSTRALIA WAY E pet-friendly?
Yes, 2454 AUSTRALIA WAY E is pet friendly.
Does 2454 AUSTRALIA WAY E offer parking?
No, 2454 AUSTRALIA WAY E does not offer parking.
Does 2454 AUSTRALIA WAY E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2454 AUSTRALIA WAY E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2454 AUSTRALIA WAY E have a pool?
Yes, 2454 AUSTRALIA WAY E has a pool.
Does 2454 AUSTRALIA WAY E have accessible units?
No, 2454 AUSTRALIA WAY E does not have accessible units.
Does 2454 AUSTRALIA WAY E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2454 AUSTRALIA WAY E has units with dishwashers.
Does 2454 AUSTRALIA WAY E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2454 AUSTRALIA WAY E has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2454 AUSTRALIA WAY E?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way
Seminole, FL 33772
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLHoliday, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLMadeira Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair, FL
Tarpon Springs, FLWest Lealman, FLTierra Verde, FLSouth Pasadena, FLKeystone, FLEast Lake, FLRidgecrest, FLCitrus Park, FLKenneth City, FLFeather Sound, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLOldsmar, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity