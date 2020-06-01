2454 AUSTRALIA WAY E

Amenities

WOW PRICE DROP -Light & Bright-55+ Gated community, central location. Two bedroom and two bathrooms, unfurnished. END UNIT-EXTRA WINDOWS, LIGHT AND BRIGHT. Water, sewer and trash included and local t.v. included in rent. NEWER WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS, TILE, CARPET. NEWER APPLIANCES- HAS DISHWASHER. Additionally it has a heated/air-conditioned Florida room you can use as a den, tv room or extra bedroom. Just a few of the many activities are: 2 golf courses , tennis courts , 2 swimming pools, planned activities, shuttle service, parties and the list goes on and on. Or just relax sit an relax on the neatly manicured grounds. You can do as much or as little as you wish . Close to everything! 1100 SQ feet! Rent is based on an annual lease. Bring your pet...with pet deposit.