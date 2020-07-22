All apartments in Pinellas County
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:34 PM

2400 WINDING CREEK BOULEVARD

2400 Winding Creek Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2400 Winding Creek Boulevard, Pinellas County, FL 33761

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
2 bedroom 1 bath condo at Winding Creek Condominiums features a split floor plan. Building 2 unit 203. New in 2014: Refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, tub, toiler, light fixtures, mirror, hood, and window treatments. The unit offers elegant laminate flooring, an efficient kitchen, large day room, with a screened in balcony accessible from the day room and one of the bedrooms. For the tenant's convenience there is a washer and drier. The subdivision features a heated pool, hot tub. Clubhouse, barbecue grill & tennis court. There is assigned and guest parking. Water, sewer, trash and cable are included. Close to shopping and easy commute. Great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 WINDING CREEK BOULEVARD have any available units?
2400 WINDING CREEK BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 2400 WINDING CREEK BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2400 WINDING CREEK BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 WINDING CREEK BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2400 WINDING CREEK BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 WINDING CREEK BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2400 WINDING CREEK BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 2400 WINDING CREEK BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2400 WINDING CREEK BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 2400 WINDING CREEK BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2400 WINDING CREEK BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 WINDING CREEK BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 2400 WINDING CREEK BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 2400 WINDING CREEK BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2400 WINDING CREEK BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 WINDING CREEK BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2400 WINDING CREEK BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2400 WINDING CREEK BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2400 WINDING CREEK BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
