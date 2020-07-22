2400 WINDING CREEK BOULEVARD

Amenities

2 bedroom 1 bath condo at Winding Creek Condominiums features a split floor plan. Building 2 unit 203. New in 2014: Refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, tub, toiler, light fixtures, mirror, hood, and window treatments. The unit offers elegant laminate flooring, an efficient kitchen, large day room, with a screened in balcony accessible from the day room and one of the bedrooms. For the tenant's convenience there is a washer and drier. The subdivision features a heated pool, hot tub. Clubhouse, barbecue grill & tennis court. There is assigned and guest parking. Water, sewer, trash and cable are included. Close to shopping and easy commute. Great location!