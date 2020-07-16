2311 BRISBANE STREET

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym pool shuffle board hot tub tennis court

Come see this fantastic 2 bedroom / 2 bath updated condo in the popular, maintenance free living community at On Top of The World (55+) Clearwater, Florida. Unit is fully furnished but, if desired, furniture can be removed. Newer paint and neutral colors, LED fans with remotes, updated kitchen cabinets, newer induction stove top, newer dishwasher, new garbage disposal. Both bathrooms have been updated as well. OTOW offers its own private golf course along with 2 pools (1 heated), spa, tennis and shuffleboard courts, gym, Rec center, etc... just too many amenities and activities to list. Rent also includes: Basic cable, water, sewer, trash. Laundry is on the same floor for your convenience. Also included is a storage room in the building. One tenant needs to be 55+. Available to move in after background check and association approval. One dog only under 35 pounds with pet deposit. First month, Last month and Security Deposit required. Security deposit is $1000.