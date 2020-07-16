All apartments in Pinellas County
2311 BRISBANE STREET
2311 BRISBANE STREET

2311 Brisbane Street · (727) 422-4780
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2311 Brisbane Street, Pinellas County, FL 33763
On Top of the World

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 41 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
pool
shuffle board
hot tub
tennis court
Come see this fantastic 2 bedroom / 2 bath updated condo in the popular, maintenance free living community at On Top of The World (55+) Clearwater, Florida. Unit is fully furnished but, if desired, furniture can be removed. Newer paint and neutral colors, LED fans with remotes, updated kitchen cabinets, newer induction stove top, newer dishwasher, new garbage disposal. Both bathrooms have been updated as well. OTOW offers its own private golf course along with 2 pools (1 heated), spa, tennis and shuffleboard courts, gym, Rec center, etc... just too many amenities and activities to list. Rent also includes: Basic cable, water, sewer, trash. Laundry is on the same floor for your convenience. Also included is a storage room in the building. One tenant needs to be 55+. Available to move in after background check and association approval. One dog only under 35 pounds with pet deposit. First month, Last month and Security Deposit required. Security deposit is $1000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 BRISBANE STREET have any available units?
2311 BRISBANE STREET has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2311 BRISBANE STREET have?
Some of 2311 BRISBANE STREET's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2311 BRISBANE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2311 BRISBANE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 BRISBANE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2311 BRISBANE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2311 BRISBANE STREET offer parking?
No, 2311 BRISBANE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2311 BRISBANE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2311 BRISBANE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 BRISBANE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 2311 BRISBANE STREET has a pool.
Does 2311 BRISBANE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2311 BRISBANE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 BRISBANE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2311 BRISBANE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 2311 BRISBANE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2311 BRISBANE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
