2295 BELGIAN LANE

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished ice maker microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool pool table shuffle board tennis court

Welcome to On Top Of The World, the much sought after 55+ community, located in beautiful Clearwater, Florida! The minimum rental period for this fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit is 6 months and 10 days. It is not an annual rental. This wonderful condominium is available to rent on OCTOBER 1st, 2020. (Viewings will be scheduled by appointment.) Once you enter this meticulously maintained unit, you will notice the abundant light and the comfortable furnishings. Both bedrooms boast comfy king sized beds and closet space. The unit is situated off the beaten path, yet centrally located. OTOTW is only minutes to restaurants, shopping, and city parks. It is about 30 minutes from the Tampa Airport. This community offers everything a person with an active lifestyle could desire. There are two golf courses, 2 swimming pools, a fully equipped work out area, billiards, shuffleboard, tennis, social events, and so much more! Make this your very own home away from home. Come to Florida. The sunshine awaits you in the land where all we shovel is sand. No pets and no smoking.