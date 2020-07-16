All apartments in Pinellas County
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:24 PM

2295 BELGIAN LANE

2295 Belgian Lane · (727) 510-6292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2295 Belgian Lane, Pinellas County, FL 33763
On Top of the World

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 43 · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
ceiling fan
pool table
shuffle board
tennis court
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
pool table
shuffle board
tennis court
Welcome to On Top Of The World, the much sought after 55+ community, located in beautiful Clearwater, Florida! The minimum rental period for this fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit is 6 months and 10 days. It is not an annual rental. This wonderful condominium is available to rent on OCTOBER 1st, 2020. (Viewings will be scheduled by appointment.) Once you enter this meticulously maintained unit, you will notice the abundant light and the comfortable furnishings. Both bedrooms boast comfy king sized beds and closet space. The unit is situated off the beaten path, yet centrally located. OTOTW is only minutes to restaurants, shopping, and city parks. It is about 30 minutes from the Tampa Airport. This community offers everything a person with an active lifestyle could desire. There are two golf courses, 2 swimming pools, a fully equipped work out area, billiards, shuffleboard, tennis, social events, and so much more! Make this your very own home away from home. Come to Florida. The sunshine awaits you in the land where all we shovel is sand. No pets and no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2295 BELGIAN LANE have any available units?
2295 BELGIAN LANE has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2295 BELGIAN LANE have?
Some of 2295 BELGIAN LANE's amenities include pool, ceiling fan, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2295 BELGIAN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2295 BELGIAN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2295 BELGIAN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2295 BELGIAN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 2295 BELGIAN LANE offer parking?
No, 2295 BELGIAN LANE does not offer parking.
Does 2295 BELGIAN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2295 BELGIAN LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2295 BELGIAN LANE have a pool?
Yes, 2295 BELGIAN LANE has a pool.
Does 2295 BELGIAN LANE have accessible units?
No, 2295 BELGIAN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2295 BELGIAN LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2295 BELGIAN LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2295 BELGIAN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2295 BELGIAN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
