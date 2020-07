Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

ON TOP OF THE WORLD - BEAUTIFUL CONDO ON WEST SIDE 1700 SQ FT UNIT WITH 2 BED 2 1/2 BATH COMPLETELY FURNISHED AND AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. MAGNIFICENT END UNIT. ENJOY THE VIEW OF THE POND AS YOU RELAX IN THIS BRIGHT UNIT. KITCHEN INCLUDES ALL NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND TILE FLOORING WITH TILE BACKSPLASH. BRIGHT CABINETS AND LAMINATE COUNTERTOPS. FULL-SIZE RANGE FOR THAT AMBITIOUS HOSTESS. FLORIDA ROOM HAS BAMBOO FLOORING. BEST OF ALL THERE IS A FULL-SIZE WASHER AND DRYER OFF THE KITCHEN. BEDROOMS HAVE CARPETING AND BOTH MASTER AND GUEST BEDROOMS HAVE WALK-IN CLOSETS. LIVING AND DINING ROOM SHOW BEAUTIFULLY WITH LAMINATE FLOORING FOR EASY CLEANUP. TOO BEAUTIFUL TO PASS UP.