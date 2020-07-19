2225 Capri Drive

Amenities

For sale is a nice 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house in the highly desired area of Greenbriar in Clearwater. The curb appeal of this freshly painted exterior will make your house the envy of the neighborhood. Brand new waterproof vinyl floors throughout the house will provide carefree maintenance with pets or little ones. The chef of the house will love the brand new cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, and beautiful new quartz counters. The HUGE fully fenced in backyard is perfect for pets, swing sets, or hosting large get-togethers. A brand new AC (permitted March 2019) and relatively new roof (2010) will provide the homeowner peace of mind for years to come. Don't wait, this won't last long.



