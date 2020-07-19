All apartments in Pinellas County
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

2225 Capri Drive

2225 Capri Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2225 Capri Drive, Pinellas County, FL 33763

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For sale is a nice 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house in the highly desired area of Greenbriar in Clearwater. The curb appeal of this freshly painted exterior will make your house the envy of the neighborhood. Brand new waterproof vinyl floors throughout the house will provide carefree maintenance with pets or little ones. The chef of the house will love the brand new cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, and beautiful new quartz counters. The HUGE fully fenced in backyard is perfect for pets, swing sets, or hosting large get-togethers. A brand new AC (permitted March 2019) and relatively new roof (2010) will provide the homeowner peace of mind for years to come. Don't wait, this won't last long.

Listing Courtesy Of REALNET FLORIDA REAL ESTATE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 Capri Drive have any available units?
2225 Capri Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
Is 2225 Capri Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2225 Capri Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 Capri Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2225 Capri Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2225 Capri Drive offer parking?
No, 2225 Capri Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2225 Capri Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2225 Capri Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 Capri Drive have a pool?
No, 2225 Capri Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2225 Capri Drive have accessible units?
No, 2225 Capri Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 Capri Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2225 Capri Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2225 Capri Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2225 Capri Drive has units with air conditioning.
