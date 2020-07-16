2043 DENMARK STREET

Amenities

Terrifically remodeled 55+ condo with FREE: Water/Sewer/Trash! A true must see updated Frigidaire stainless steel refrigerator with ice maker and a Frigidaire range. Absolutely beautiful flooring throughout entire unit, exceptional bathrooms with granite vanities, updated tiled shower, tiled walls and accent lighting. All windows replaced with sturdy insulated hurricane strength windows that will keep your monthly energy bills low! Newer fans & lights and neutral contemporary paint colors. Plenty of storage with upgraded shelving. Pet friendly! You’ll love living in this lovingly cared-for 2br, 2 bath condo in wonderful On Top Of the World! There’s so much to do with all the OTOW amenities: Two golf courses, Two Recreation Centers, Two swimming pools (one heated), 6 tennis courts, Two fishing piers, Lawn bowling, Shuffleboard courts, Billiard room, Bingo, Woodworking, Library, Dog park, Card game rooms, Hobby shops, Clubs & activities! There’s also a BRAND NEW fitness center with state of the art equipment! Located close to everything: shopping (Countryside Mall, etc), restaurants, beaches and much more. Our renters tend to stay long term. Be one of them in this beautifully transformed condo - it’s a special one. It’s a terrific place to live and play.... * * * $25/mo. DISCOUNT for 1st Aug lease signed in July! * * *