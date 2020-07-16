All apartments in Pinellas County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

2043 DENMARK STREET

2043 Denmark Street · (727) 686-2411
Location

2043 Denmark Street, Pinellas County, FL 33763
On Top of the World

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 81 · Avail. now

$1,275

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
game room
pool
pool table
tennis court
Terrifically remodeled 55+ condo with FREE: Water/Sewer/Trash! A true must see updated Frigidaire stainless steel refrigerator with ice maker and a Frigidaire range. Absolutely beautiful flooring throughout entire unit, exceptional bathrooms with granite vanities, updated tiled shower, tiled walls and accent lighting. All windows replaced with sturdy insulated hurricane strength windows that will keep your monthly energy bills low! Newer fans & lights and neutral contemporary paint colors. Plenty of storage with upgraded shelving. Pet friendly! You’ll love living in this lovingly cared-for 2br, 2 bath condo in wonderful On Top Of the World! There’s so much to do with all the OTOW amenities: Two golf courses, Two Recreation Centers, Two swimming pools (one heated), 6 tennis courts, Two fishing piers, Lawn bowling, Shuffleboard courts, Billiard room, Bingo, Woodworking, Library, Dog park, Card game rooms, Hobby shops, Clubs & activities! There’s also a BRAND NEW fitness center with state of the art equipment! Located close to everything: shopping (Countryside Mall, etc), restaurants, beaches and much more. Our renters tend to stay long term. Be one of them in this beautifully transformed condo - it’s a special one. It’s a terrific place to live and play.... * * * $25/mo. DISCOUNT for 1st Aug lease signed in July! * * *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2043 DENMARK STREET have any available units?
2043 DENMARK STREET has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2043 DENMARK STREET have?
Some of 2043 DENMARK STREET's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2043 DENMARK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2043 DENMARK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2043 DENMARK STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2043 DENMARK STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2043 DENMARK STREET offer parking?
No, 2043 DENMARK STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2043 DENMARK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2043 DENMARK STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2043 DENMARK STREET have a pool?
Yes, 2043 DENMARK STREET has a pool.
Does 2043 DENMARK STREET have accessible units?
No, 2043 DENMARK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2043 DENMARK STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2043 DENMARK STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2043 DENMARK STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2043 DENMARK STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
