Home
/
Pinellas County, FL
/
2021 Australia Way W Apt 37
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2021 Australia Way W Apt 37

2021 Australia Way West · No Longer Available
Location

2021 Australia Way West, Pinellas County, FL 33763
On Top of the World

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Call Melissa Rosario @ 813-857-6577 to see this completely renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the much sought after 55+ community, On Top of the World in Clearwater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 Australia Way W Apt 37 have any available units?
2021 Australia Way W Apt 37 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 2021 Australia Way W Apt 37 have?
Some of 2021 Australia Way W Apt 37's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2021 Australia Way W Apt 37 currently offering any rent specials?
2021 Australia Way W Apt 37 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 Australia Way W Apt 37 pet-friendly?
No, 2021 Australia Way W Apt 37 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 2021 Australia Way W Apt 37 offer parking?
Yes, 2021 Australia Way W Apt 37 offers parking.
Does 2021 Australia Way W Apt 37 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2021 Australia Way W Apt 37 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 Australia Way W Apt 37 have a pool?
Yes, 2021 Australia Way W Apt 37 has a pool.
Does 2021 Australia Way W Apt 37 have accessible units?
No, 2021 Australia Way W Apt 37 does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 Australia Way W Apt 37 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2021 Australia Way W Apt 37 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2021 Australia Way W Apt 37 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2021 Australia Way W Apt 37 has units with air conditioning.
