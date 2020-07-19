Rent Calculator
2021 Australia Way W Apt 37
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2021 Australia Way W Apt 37
2021 Australia Way West
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2021 Australia Way West, Pinellas County, FL 33763
On Top of the World
Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Call Melissa Rosario @ 813-857-6577 to see this completely renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the much sought after 55+ community, On Top of the World in Clearwater.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2021 Australia Way W Apt 37 have any available units?
2021 Australia Way W Apt 37 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Pinellas County, FL
.
What amenities does 2021 Australia Way W Apt 37 have?
Some of 2021 Australia Way W Apt 37's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 2021 Australia Way W Apt 37 currently offering any rent specials?
2021 Australia Way W Apt 37 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 Australia Way W Apt 37 pet-friendly?
No, 2021 Australia Way W Apt 37 is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Pinellas County
.
Does 2021 Australia Way W Apt 37 offer parking?
Yes, 2021 Australia Way W Apt 37 offers parking.
Does 2021 Australia Way W Apt 37 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2021 Australia Way W Apt 37 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 Australia Way W Apt 37 have a pool?
Yes, 2021 Australia Way W Apt 37 has a pool.
Does 2021 Australia Way W Apt 37 have accessible units?
No, 2021 Australia Way W Apt 37 does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 Australia Way W Apt 37 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2021 Australia Way W Apt 37 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2021 Australia Way W Apt 37 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2021 Australia Way W Apt 37 has units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way
Seminole, FL 33772
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
