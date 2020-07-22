1810 BAYSHORE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Large 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 2 Car Garage Townhome, in Bayshore Court. Note the room sizes? Bright open Floor Plan, Screened Porch off of the Dinning Area on the first floor. Computer Area off the Kitchen with a built-in desk. Private Screened in Balcony off of the Master Bedroom on the second floor. The Master Bedroom Bath has a garden tub, separate Shower, and a huge walk-in closet. You will enjoy all of storage and closet space. Inside Utility Room includes Washer, Dryer and Laundry Sink. Rent includes Water, Trash, Sewer and Basic Cable. Community Swimming Pool.