Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:49 AM

1810 BAYSHORE WAY

1810 Bayshore Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1810 Bayshore Way, Pinellas County, FL 33760

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Large 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 2 Car Garage Townhome, in Bayshore Court. Note the room sizes? Bright open Floor Plan, Screened Porch off of the Dinning Area on the first floor. Computer Area off the Kitchen with a built-in desk. Private Screened in Balcony off of the Master Bedroom on the second floor. The Master Bedroom Bath has a garden tub, separate Shower, and a huge walk-in closet. You will enjoy all of storage and closet space. Inside Utility Room includes Washer, Dryer and Laundry Sink. Rent includes Water, Trash, Sewer and Basic Cable. Community Swimming Pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 BAYSHORE WAY have any available units?
1810 BAYSHORE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 1810 BAYSHORE WAY have?
Some of 1810 BAYSHORE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 BAYSHORE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1810 BAYSHORE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 BAYSHORE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1810 BAYSHORE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 1810 BAYSHORE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1810 BAYSHORE WAY offers parking.
Does 1810 BAYSHORE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1810 BAYSHORE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 BAYSHORE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 1810 BAYSHORE WAY has a pool.
Does 1810 BAYSHORE WAY have accessible units?
No, 1810 BAYSHORE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 BAYSHORE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1810 BAYSHORE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1810 BAYSHORE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1810 BAYSHORE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
