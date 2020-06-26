All apartments in Pinellas County
1605 S FREDERICA AVENUE

1605 Fredrica Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1605 Fredrica Avenue, Pinellas County, FL 33756

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Convenient location in a nice neighborhood. Close to stores, restaurants, parks, preforming arts, beaches, activities, major league teams, and more. This is a two bedroom home with a den or office that can be used as a third bedroom.
New dishwasher, and refrigerator with newer stove and built in microwave. Granite counter tops with tile floor in the kitchen and dining area, and hardwood floors throughout the rest of the house. Newley planted palms, and fully fenced back yard provide privacy and quiet enjoyment. Landscape and lawn maintenance included.
The house has a single car garage, with convenient garage door opener. Kitchen door opens into the garage for easily unloading groceries. A new washer and dryer are also located right outside the kitchen door in the garage. A second full bathroom is also in the garage. This is very handy after returning from the beach, and convenient access from outside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 S FREDERICA AVENUE have any available units?
1605 S FREDERICA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 1605 S FREDERICA AVENUE have?
Some of 1605 S FREDERICA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 S FREDERICA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1605 S FREDERICA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 S FREDERICA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1605 S FREDERICA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 1605 S FREDERICA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1605 S FREDERICA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1605 S FREDERICA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1605 S FREDERICA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 S FREDERICA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1605 S FREDERICA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1605 S FREDERICA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1605 S FREDERICA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 S FREDERICA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1605 S FREDERICA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1605 S FREDERICA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1605 S FREDERICA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
