1605 S FREDERICA AVENUE

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Convenient location in a nice neighborhood. Close to stores, restaurants, parks, preforming arts, beaches, activities, major league teams, and more. This is a two bedroom home with a den or office that can be used as a third bedroom.

New dishwasher, and refrigerator with newer stove and built in microwave. Granite counter tops with tile floor in the kitchen and dining area, and hardwood floors throughout the rest of the house. Newley planted palms, and fully fenced back yard provide privacy and quiet enjoyment. Landscape and lawn maintenance included.

The house has a single car garage, with convenient garage door opener. Kitchen door opens into the garage for easily unloading groceries. A new washer and dryer are also located right outside the kitchen door in the garage. A second full bathroom is also in the garage. This is very handy after returning from the beach, and convenient access from outside.