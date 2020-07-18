1539 BELLEAIR ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for the tenants who want to Step Back In Time With This Fabulous Mid Century Ultra Retro 2 Bedroom Home. This Vintage Property has Many Original Amenities You Won’t Be Able To Find Today, Starting With Professionally Restored Shiny Terrazzo Floors, All Throughout the House. Enter The Living Room with Huge, Almost Floor to Ceiling Windows. The Dining Room with Plant Shelves and White Faux Brick Room Divider. Check out the Kitchen with its Original Brand Stamped Wood Cabinets in the Kitchen and Turquoise Wall Oven and Matching Double Kitchen Sink. Bathroom with Matching Beige Sink, Toilet and Tub. A Spacious Florida Room With Large Windows Overlooks Your Big Back Yard. Many Original Light Fixtures Throughout the House. And Ceiling Fans For Added Comfort. Newer Central Heat and Air, New Exterior Paint and Trim and 1 Car Garage. One Of A Kind, Almost A Collector’s Item…. Fully furnished. One Year Lease. No Pets and No Smoking.