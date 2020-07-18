All apartments in Pinellas County
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

1539 BELLEAIR ROAD

1539 Belleair Road · No Longer Available
Location

1539 Belleair Road, Pinellas County, FL 33756

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking for the tenants who want to Step Back In Time With This Fabulous Mid Century Ultra Retro 2 Bedroom Home. This Vintage Property has Many Original Amenities You Won’t Be Able To Find Today, Starting With Professionally Restored Shiny Terrazzo Floors, All Throughout the House. Enter The Living Room with Huge, Almost Floor to Ceiling Windows. The Dining Room with Plant Shelves and White Faux Brick Room Divider. Check out the Kitchen with its Original Brand Stamped Wood Cabinets in the Kitchen and Turquoise Wall Oven and Matching Double Kitchen Sink. Bathroom with Matching Beige Sink, Toilet and Tub. A Spacious Florida Room With Large Windows Overlooks Your Big Back Yard. Many Original Light Fixtures Throughout the House. And Ceiling Fans For Added Comfort. Newer Central Heat and Air, New Exterior Paint and Trim and 1 Car Garage. One Of A Kind, Almost A Collector’s Item…. Fully furnished. One Year Lease. No Pets and No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1539 BELLEAIR ROAD have any available units?
1539 BELLEAIR ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 1539 BELLEAIR ROAD have?
Some of 1539 BELLEAIR ROAD's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1539 BELLEAIR ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1539 BELLEAIR ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1539 BELLEAIR ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1539 BELLEAIR ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 1539 BELLEAIR ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1539 BELLEAIR ROAD offers parking.
Does 1539 BELLEAIR ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1539 BELLEAIR ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1539 BELLEAIR ROAD have a pool?
No, 1539 BELLEAIR ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1539 BELLEAIR ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1539 BELLEAIR ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1539 BELLEAIR ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1539 BELLEAIR ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1539 BELLEAIR ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1539 BELLEAIR ROAD has units with air conditioning.
