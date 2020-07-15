All apartments in Pinellas County
Pinellas County, FL
14885 Seminole Trl
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:22 AM

14885 Seminole Trl

14885 Seminole Trail · (727) 488-1858
Location

14885 Seminole Trail, Pinellas County, FL 33776

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 4 baths, $2300 · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Townhome is located in Tara Cay North, a very desirable waterfront community in Seminole. This spacious three story townhome offers the flexibility of 3 or 4 bedrooms with 4 full bathrooms. Each level has its own screened balcony with full view of the canal with the community docks just a few steps away. The first level consists of an oversized one car garage, a full bath and a spacious room that can be your fourth bedroom, home office, den or whatever fits your needs. The second level is open and has a center kitchen with solid surface counters, wood cabinets and a full appliance package. It also includes the living room and dining room, a nice size bedroom plus a full bath. The third level contains two bedrooms, each with their own full bathroom so either can be used as your master suite. The washer and dryer are also on this third level. Each bedroom contains spacious closets. Tara Cay is a quiet waterfront community which sits in a great tucked away location with nearby shopping, the beaches and everything you need. There is a fabulous community pool, over 3,000 feet of shoreline, docks on site, well kept grounds and an impressively landscaped entrance. This is a MUST SEE today!

Floor size: 2,228 sq. ft.
Cooling: Central
Flooring: Carpet, Hardwood, Tile
Parking: Garage - Attached, 1 space
Pool
View: Water

Appliances Included:
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Range/Oven
Refrigerator
Washer and Dryer

(RLNE3519490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14885 Seminole Trl have any available units?
14885 Seminole Trl has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14885 Seminole Trl have?
Some of 14885 Seminole Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14885 Seminole Trl currently offering any rent specials?
14885 Seminole Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14885 Seminole Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 14885 Seminole Trl is pet friendly.
Does 14885 Seminole Trl offer parking?
Yes, 14885 Seminole Trl offers parking.
Does 14885 Seminole Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14885 Seminole Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14885 Seminole Trl have a pool?
Yes, 14885 Seminole Trl has a pool.
Does 14885 Seminole Trl have accessible units?
No, 14885 Seminole Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 14885 Seminole Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14885 Seminole Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 14885 Seminole Trl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14885 Seminole Trl has units with air conditioning.
