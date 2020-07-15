14885 Seminole Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Townhome is located in Tara Cay North, a very desirable waterfront community in Seminole. This spacious three story townhome offers the flexibility of 3 or 4 bedrooms with 4 full bathrooms. Each level has its own screened balcony with full view of the canal with the community docks just a few steps away. The first level consists of an oversized one car garage, a full bath and a spacious room that can be your fourth bedroom, home office, den or whatever fits your needs. The second level is open and has a center kitchen with solid surface counters, wood cabinets and a full appliance package. It also includes the living room and dining room, a nice size bedroom plus a full bath. The third level contains two bedrooms, each with their own full bathroom so either can be used as your master suite. The washer and dryer are also on this third level. Each bedroom contains spacious closets. Tara Cay is a quiet waterfront community which sits in a great tucked away location with nearby shopping, the beaches and everything you need. There is a fabulous community pool, over 3,000 feet of shoreline, docks on site, well kept grounds and an impressively landscaped entrance. This is a MUST SEE today!



Floor size: 2,228 sq. ft.

Cooling: Central

Flooring: Carpet, Hardwood, Tile

Parking: Garage - Attached, 1 space

Pool

View: Water



Appliances Included:

Dishwasher

Garbage disposal

Range/Oven

Refrigerator

Washer and Dryer



(RLNE3519490)