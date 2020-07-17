13809 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD

Amenities

Adorable, beautifully remodeled villa 1.2 miles from the beaches of Redington, Indian Shores and Indian Rocks Beach, directly across the street from the grocery, shopping, restaurants, hardware store and more. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath villa steps from your covered parking and there is a guest parking. Convenient to the pool and clubhouse, where you can socialize with your neighbors. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom villa has approximately 900 sq ft. for your enjoyment or entertaining your family, friends and neighbors and villas also has a washer and dryer. This is a 55+ community, no pets and 90 day minimum. Seasonal Rate is between 1/01/2021 - 04/30/2020.