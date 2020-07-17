All apartments in Pinellas County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

13809 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD

13809 Mission Oaks Boulevard · (813) 787-4605
Location

13809 Mission Oaks Boulevard, Pinellas County, FL 33776

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 865 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
Adorable, beautifully remodeled villa 1.2 miles from the beaches of Redington, Indian Shores and Indian Rocks Beach, directly across the street from the grocery, shopping, restaurants, hardware store and more. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath villa steps from your covered parking and there is a guest parking. Convenient to the pool and clubhouse, where you can socialize with your neighbors. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom villa has approximately 900 sq ft. for your enjoyment or entertaining your family, friends and neighbors and villas also has a washer and dryer. This is a 55+ community, no pets and 90 day minimum. Seasonal Rate is between 1/01/2021 - 04/30/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13809 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD have any available units?
13809 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13809 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD have?
Some of 13809 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13809 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
13809 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13809 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 13809 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 13809 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 13809 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 13809 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13809 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13809 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 13809 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 13809 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 13809 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 13809 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13809 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 13809 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 13809 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
