Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:35 PM

131 East Virginia Lane

131 East Virginia Lane · No Longer Available
131 East Virginia Lane, Pinellas County, FL 33759

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CONVIENENT CLEARWATER HOME AVAILABLE MID-SEPTEMBER Take a closer look at the nicely renovated three-bedroom, two-bathroom property that showcases 1552 square feet with a large private backyard and spacious lanai. The kitchen is a highlight featuring shaker-styled cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and stunning granite counter-tops. The master suite is also very special with an amazing tile shower and double vanity. Easy access to I19 and Mc Mullen Booth road and minutes from the award-winning Gulf beaches, Tampa International airport, and downtown Tampa, this house offers the best in Florida living. Nicely priced'. this one will go quickly. Contact us today.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 131 East Virginia Lane have any available units?
131 East Virginia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 131 East Virginia Lane have?
Some of 131 East Virginia Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 East Virginia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
131 East Virginia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 East Virginia Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 131 East Virginia Lane is pet friendly.
Does 131 East Virginia Lane offer parking?
No, 131 East Virginia Lane does not offer parking.
Does 131 East Virginia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 East Virginia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 East Virginia Lane have a pool?
No, 131 East Virginia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 131 East Virginia Lane have accessible units?
No, 131 East Virginia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 131 East Virginia Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 East Virginia Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 131 East Virginia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 East Virginia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
