131 East Virginia Lane

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CONVIENENT CLEARWATER HOME AVAILABLE MID-SEPTEMBER Take a closer look at the nicely renovated three-bedroom, two-bathroom property that showcases 1552 square feet with a large private backyard and spacious lanai. The kitchen is a highlight featuring shaker-styled cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and stunning granite counter-tops. The master suite is also very special with an amazing tile shower and double vanity. Easy access to I19 and Mc Mullen Booth road and minutes from the award-winning Gulf beaches, Tampa International airport, and downtown Tampa, this house offers the best in Florida living. Nicely priced'. this one will go quickly. Contact us today.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.