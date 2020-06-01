All apartments in Pinellas County
Location

11701 Kierkel Lane, Pinellas County, FL 33772

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
pet friendly
Executive Style 4BR/3.5/2CAR Luxe Pool Home in Seminole! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Stunning, Executive 4BR/3.5BA/2car Pool Home in Seminole! Built 2015, Living sq ft 3,522 - under roof 4.433. Home features soaring ceilings with a light open floor plan, front room can be used as a dining room, gathering room or formal living room, Chef's Delite kitchen has gas stove, dual ovens, walk in pantry, granite countertops, wine frig, solid wood cabinets which opens to great room with a wall of sliders that can be completely open to birdcage saltwater pool with outside kitchen/gas grill which is great for entertaining family and friends. 1/2 bath has access from pool and also inside. Inside utility room with full size washer/dryer connections located on main level. Master Bedroom, main floor features 2 separate walk in closets, master bath with soaker tub and separate stand up shower. Second level has 3BR, jack and jill bathroom and hall bath. Large game room upstairs has wet bar that can also be used as an inlaw suite/office. Lawn Maintenance and Pool Maintenance included. One small dog under 20lbs ok with $500NR pet fee. First month's rent and equal security deposit required.
To view a 3D tour please copy and paste in your browser:
app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1542887

Home has easy access to New Seminole Center, library, groceries, banks, recreational facility, post office, shops, fine dining, movie theatre, Bay Pines Hospital, parks and only a few minutes to the sandy pearl beach! Come and enjoy Florida's lifestyle living at it's best!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 650, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions, please contact Lisa with Rent Solutions at 813-532-9680.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5004353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11701 Kierkel Lane have any available units?
11701 Kierkel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 11701 Kierkel Lane have?
Some of 11701 Kierkel Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11701 Kierkel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11701 Kierkel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11701 Kierkel Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11701 Kierkel Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11701 Kierkel Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11701 Kierkel Lane offers parking.
Does 11701 Kierkel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11701 Kierkel Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11701 Kierkel Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11701 Kierkel Lane has a pool.
Does 11701 Kierkel Lane have accessible units?
No, 11701 Kierkel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11701 Kierkel Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11701 Kierkel Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11701 Kierkel Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11701 Kierkel Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
