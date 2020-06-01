11701 Kierkel Lane

Amenities

Executive Style 4BR/3.5/2CAR Luxe Pool Home in Seminole! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Stunning, Executive 4BR/3.5BA/2car Pool Home in Seminole! Built 2015, Living sq ft 3,522 - under roof 4.433. Home features soaring ceilings with a light open floor plan, front room can be used as a dining room, gathering room or formal living room, Chef's Delite kitchen has gas stove, dual ovens, walk in pantry, granite countertops, wine frig, solid wood cabinets which opens to great room with a wall of sliders that can be completely open to birdcage saltwater pool with outside kitchen/gas grill which is great for entertaining family and friends. 1/2 bath has access from pool and also inside. Inside utility room with full size washer/dryer connections located on main level. Master Bedroom, main floor features 2 separate walk in closets, master bath with soaker tub and separate stand up shower. Second level has 3BR, jack and jill bathroom and hall bath. Large game room upstairs has wet bar that can also be used as an inlaw suite/office. Lawn Maintenance and Pool Maintenance included. One small dog under 20lbs ok with $500NR pet fee. First month's rent and equal security deposit required.

To view a 3D tour please copy and paste in your browser:

app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1542887



Home has easy access to New Seminole Center, library, groceries, banks, recreational facility, post office, shops, fine dining, movie theatre, Bay Pines Hospital, parks and only a few minutes to the sandy pearl beach! Come and enjoy Florida's lifestyle living at it's best!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 650, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions, please contact Lisa with Rent Solutions at 813-532-9680.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5004353)