Pinellas County, FL
10972 HAMLIN BOULEVARD
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:44 PM

10972 HAMLIN BOULEVARD

10972 Hamlin Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10972 Hamlin Boulevard, Pinellas County, FL 33774

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful Hamlin Blvd pool home. Short term furnished rental. Not available until January 18 2020. This gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath has completely remodeled and professionally decorated. From the minute you walk in you will feel like your on the ultimate vacation. From the large custom covered patio with beaded ceiling board and flat screen tv you can take command of your vacation and enjoy the crystal blue heated pool. This is the ultimate patio/pool set up. You never have to leave the patio. You can bbq by the poolside while entertaining or watching your favorite game. The Formal Dining room adjoins the family room. Enjoy the real wood burning fireplace or simply watch the tv over the fireplace. The kitchen has every amenity needed to cook like a gourmet chef. The oversize master has a giant walk in shower. There is also a super large TV you can control from your king sized bed. The guest bedrooms are well appointed and super comfortable. The guest bath is oversize with dual vessel sinks and a traditional bathtub. There are bicycles for your use. Close to the beaches, shopping and fine dining.
Sorry no pets. January 18 to May 1 2020 possibly longer term

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10972 HAMLIN BOULEVARD have any available units?
10972 HAMLIN BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 10972 HAMLIN BOULEVARD have?
Some of 10972 HAMLIN BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10972 HAMLIN BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
10972 HAMLIN BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10972 HAMLIN BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 10972 HAMLIN BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 10972 HAMLIN BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 10972 HAMLIN BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 10972 HAMLIN BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10972 HAMLIN BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10972 HAMLIN BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 10972 HAMLIN BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 10972 HAMLIN BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 10972 HAMLIN BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 10972 HAMLIN BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 10972 HAMLIN BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10972 HAMLIN BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10972 HAMLIN BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
