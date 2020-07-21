10972 HAMLIN BOULEVARD

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool fireplace bbq/grill bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Beautiful Hamlin Blvd pool home. Short term furnished rental. Not available until January 18 2020. This gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath has completely remodeled and professionally decorated. From the minute you walk in you will feel like your on the ultimate vacation. From the large custom covered patio with beaded ceiling board and flat screen tv you can take command of your vacation and enjoy the crystal blue heated pool. This is the ultimate patio/pool set up. You never have to leave the patio. You can bbq by the poolside while entertaining or watching your favorite game. The Formal Dining room adjoins the family room. Enjoy the real wood burning fireplace or simply watch the tv over the fireplace. The kitchen has every amenity needed to cook like a gourmet chef. The oversize master has a giant walk in shower. There is also a super large TV you can control from your king sized bed. The guest bedrooms are well appointed and super comfortable. The guest bath is oversize with dual vessel sinks and a traditional bathtub. There are bicycles for your use. Close to the beaches, shopping and fine dining.

Sorry no pets. January 18 to May 1 2020 possibly longer term