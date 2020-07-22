10512 121ST AVE

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME - LARGO FL - CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME THATS LIGHT & BRIGHT. WHITE SHAKER CABINETS WITH SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS IN KITCHEN & BATH, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT WITH LARGE BACKYARD, GARAGE, WASHER & DRYER CONNECTIONS, ON A NICE CORNER LOT



Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in

Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit)

Liability insurance & A/C Filter Service is Required

$275 admin fee due at move in

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received

Section 8 Available



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,

text (727) 513-5254 or email tp1-00496@rent.dynasty.com



(RLNE5664780)