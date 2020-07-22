All apartments in Pinellas County
10512 121ST AVE
10512 121ST AVE

10512 121st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10512 121st Avenue, Pinellas County, FL 33773
Orange Lake Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME - LARGO FL - CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME THATS LIGHT & BRIGHT. WHITE SHAKER CABINETS WITH SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS IN KITCHEN & BATH, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT WITH LARGE BACKYARD, GARAGE, WASHER & DRYER CONNECTIONS, ON A NICE CORNER LOT

Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in
Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit)
Liability insurance & A/C Filter Service is Required
$275 admin fee due at move in
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received
Section 8 Available

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (727) 513-5254 or email tp1-00496@rent.dynasty.com

(RLNE5664780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10512 121ST AVE have any available units?
10512 121ST AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 10512 121ST AVE have?
Some of 10512 121ST AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10512 121ST AVE currently offering any rent specials?
10512 121ST AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10512 121ST AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10512 121ST AVE is pet friendly.
Does 10512 121ST AVE offer parking?
Yes, 10512 121ST AVE offers parking.
Does 10512 121ST AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10512 121ST AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10512 121ST AVE have a pool?
No, 10512 121ST AVE does not have a pool.
Does 10512 121ST AVE have accessible units?
No, 10512 121ST AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10512 121ST AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10512 121ST AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10512 121ST AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10512 121ST AVE has units with air conditioning.
