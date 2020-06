7300 SW 121st St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

BEAUTIFUL HOME IN PINECREST, VERY HARD TO COME BY A TRUE JEWEL, 4/3 PICTURE PERFECT FAMILY HOME IN CENTRAL PINECREST! GORGEOUSLY UPDATED WITH IMPACT GLASS DOORS, PLANTATION SHUTTERS, BEAUTIFUL BAMBOO WOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, CROWN MOLDINGS, RECESSED LIGHTING, BUILT-INS, UPDATED BATHS, SS APPLIANCES AND MORE. WONDERFUL OPEN LAYOUT WITH TONS OF LIGHT. WELL LANDSCAPED BACKYARD/POOL/COVERED PATIO AREA. WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL 3 PALMETTO SCHOOLS! 2012 AC SYSTEM. JUST BRING YOUR PERSONAL BELONGINGS! NO PETS.