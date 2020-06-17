All apartments in Pinecrest
7125 SW 95th St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

7125 SW 95th St

7125 Southwest 95th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7125 Southwest 95th Street, Pinecrest, FL 33156
Pinecrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in the heart of North Pinecrest. Walk into an open floor plan with gorgeous wooden floors throughout. Amazing large kitchen with a huge center island, granite countertops and high end SS appliances including: Dual Bosch Ovens, large LG French door refrigerator and a Double wine cooler, truly an entertainer's paradise! Bathrooms have beautiful marble floors and walls. Step outside into a beautiful, lush tropical garden that surrounds the extended pool and Jacuzzi area. The 2 car Garage has been converted into a tiled and air-conditioned playroom, rec/room area. Walkability at its best! Trader Joe's, Publix, Dadeland Mall, Metrorail and hundreds of local shops and restaurants within a 1/2 mile walk. Immediate availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7125 SW 95th St have any available units?
7125 SW 95th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinecrest, FL.
What amenities does 7125 SW 95th St have?
Some of 7125 SW 95th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7125 SW 95th St currently offering any rent specials?
7125 SW 95th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7125 SW 95th St pet-friendly?
No, 7125 SW 95th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinecrest.
Does 7125 SW 95th St offer parking?
Yes, 7125 SW 95th St does offer parking.
Does 7125 SW 95th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7125 SW 95th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7125 SW 95th St have a pool?
Yes, 7125 SW 95th St has a pool.
Does 7125 SW 95th St have accessible units?
No, 7125 SW 95th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7125 SW 95th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7125 SW 95th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 7125 SW 95th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7125 SW 95th St has units with air conditioning.
