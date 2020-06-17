7125 SW 95th St

Amenities
Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in the heart of North Pinecrest. Walk into an open floor plan with gorgeous wooden floors throughout. Amazing large kitchen with a huge center island, granite countertops and high end SS appliances including: Dual Bosch Ovens, large LG French door refrigerator and a Double wine cooler, truly an entertainer's paradise! Bathrooms have beautiful marble floors and walls. Step outside into a beautiful, lush tropical garden that surrounds the extended pool and Jacuzzi area. The 2 car Garage has been converted into a tiled and air-conditioned playroom, rec/room area. Walkability at its best! Trader Joe's, Publix, Dadeland Mall, Metrorail and hundreds of local shops and restaurants within a 1/2 mile walk. Immediate availability.