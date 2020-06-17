7125 SW 95th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in the heart of North Pinecrest. Walk into an open floor plan with gorgeous wooden floors throughout. Amazing large kitchen with a huge center island, granite countertops and high end SS appliances including: Dual Bosch Ovens, large LG French door refrigerator and a Double wine cooler, truly an entertainer's paradise! Bathrooms have beautiful marble floors and walls. Step outside into a beautiful, lush tropical garden that surrounds the extended pool and Jacuzzi area. The 2 car Garage has been converted into a tiled and air-conditioned playroom, rec/room area. Walkability at its best! Trader Joe's, Publix, Dadeland Mall, Metrorail and hundreds of local shops and restaurants within a 1/2 mile walk. Immediate availability.