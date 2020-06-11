All apartments in Pinecrest
Find more places like 6900 N Kendall Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinecrest, FL
/
6900 N Kendall Dr
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:34 PM

6900 N Kendall Dr

6900 North Kendall Drive · (954) 702-8855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pinecrest
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

6900 North Kendall Drive, Pinecrest, FL 33156
Pinecrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A205 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
Great 2/2 condo unit in the peaceful Dadeland Grove community. Great location in Pinecrest! Just east of Dadeland Mall. Walk to Metrorail and Dadeland Mall. Close to University of Miami & Hwy 826. Zoned to A+ Pinecrest schools. Tiles & wood floor throughout! New refrigerator, new dish washer & new electric range! The gated-community has swimming pool, spa, club house, & onsite management office. One parking space for one rented unit. Guest parking available. Rarely available 2nd floor unit overlooking garden and beautiful pool. Hurry up as it won’t last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6900 N Kendall Dr have any available units?
6900 N Kendall Dr has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6900 N Kendall Dr have?
Some of 6900 N Kendall Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6900 N Kendall Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6900 N Kendall Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6900 N Kendall Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6900 N Kendall Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinecrest.
Does 6900 N Kendall Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6900 N Kendall Dr does offer parking.
Does 6900 N Kendall Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6900 N Kendall Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6900 N Kendall Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6900 N Kendall Dr has a pool.
Does 6900 N Kendall Dr have accessible units?
No, 6900 N Kendall Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6900 N Kendall Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6900 N Kendall Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6900 N Kendall Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6900 N Kendall Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6900 N Kendall Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pinecrest 1 BedroomsPinecrest 2 Bedrooms
Pinecrest Apartments with BalconyPinecrest Apartments with Garage
Pinecrest Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLMiami Shores, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLBrownsville, FLCountry Walk, FL
Pinewood, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLMiami Springs, FLWestchester, FLSurfside, FLCooper City, FLMiami Lakes, FLOjus, FLBroadview Park, FLOlympia Heights, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity