6900 N Kendall Dr

Great 2/2 condo unit in the peaceful Dadeland Grove community. Great location in Pinecrest! Just east of Dadeland Mall. Walk to Metrorail and Dadeland Mall. Close to University of Miami & Hwy 826. Zoned to A+ Pinecrest schools. Tiles & wood floor throughout! New refrigerator, new dish washer & new electric range! The gated-community has swimming pool, spa, club house, & onsite management office. One parking space for one rented unit. Guest parking available. Rarely available 2nd floor unit overlooking garden and beautiful pool. Hurry up as it won’t last!