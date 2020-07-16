All apartments in Pinecrest
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:23 PM

6900 N Kendall Dr

6900 North Kendall Drive · (305) 310-0239
Location

6900 North Kendall Drive, Pinecrest, FL 33156
Pinecrest

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit A207 · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Come see this great 852 sq ft 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, updated bathroom and balcony for rent in Pinecrest, Miami.Conveniently located close to metro rail and Dadeland Mall. Perfect for a University of Miami student, Baptist Hospital, South Miami Hospital or Doctor's Hospital employee. Easy access to major highways. 5 minute drive to Sunset/South Miami. 15 minute drive to Coral Gables and Coconut Grove. Very close to US1, perfect for getting to Downtown/Brickell or South to Homestead. Gated community with security guard. Amazing Pinecrest schools, Pinecrest Elementary, Palmetto Middle, Palmetto High. Pet friendly under 15 pounds. Call/text listing agent today for a showing. Easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6900 N Kendall Dr have any available units?
6900 N Kendall Dr has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6900 N Kendall Dr have?
Some of 6900 N Kendall Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6900 N Kendall Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6900 N Kendall Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6900 N Kendall Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6900 N Kendall Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6900 N Kendall Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6900 N Kendall Dr offers parking.
Does 6900 N Kendall Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6900 N Kendall Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6900 N Kendall Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6900 N Kendall Dr has a pool.
Does 6900 N Kendall Dr have accessible units?
No, 6900 N Kendall Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6900 N Kendall Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6900 N Kendall Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6900 N Kendall Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6900 N Kendall Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
