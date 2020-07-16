6900 N Kendall Dr

Amenities

Come see this great 852 sq ft 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, updated bathroom and balcony for rent in Pinecrest, Miami.Conveniently located close to metro rail and Dadeland Mall. Perfect for a University of Miami student, Baptist Hospital, South Miami Hospital or Doctor's Hospital employee. Easy access to major highways. 5 minute drive to Sunset/South Miami. 15 minute drive to Coral Gables and Coconut Grove. Very close to US1, perfect for getting to Downtown/Brickell or South to Homestead. Gated community with security guard. Amazing Pinecrest schools, Pinecrest Elementary, Palmetto Middle, Palmetto High. Pet friendly under 15 pounds. Call/text listing agent today for a showing. Easy to show.