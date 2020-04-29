6885 SW 92nd St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Spectacular 8 bedrooms, 8 1/2 bathrooms North Pinecrest Property. Luxury 2-story compound is situated on a quiet street near public and private schools. The home is bathed in light and offers gracious living spaces, high ceilings, fire place and wet bar. Master and three other bedrooms on the ground floor. Dining room with walk in wine cellar, stunning open Kitchen, generous walk-in closets and spacious bathrooms and impact doors and windows. Large family room with french doors to outdoor family room with summer kitchen, guest house and backyard with 45"saline lagoon pool. Second floor has four bedrooms a home theater and a large terrace. Elevator, smart house and much more. A house full of details.