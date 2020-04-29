All apartments in Pinecrest
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:41 PM

6885 SW 92nd St

6885 Southwest 92nd Street · (305) 926-1071
Location

6885 Southwest 92nd Street, Pinecrest, FL 33156
Pinecrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

8 Bedrooms

Unit 8 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

8 Bed · 9 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Spectacular 8 bedrooms, 8 1/2 bathrooms North Pinecrest Property. Luxury 2-story compound is situated on a quiet street near public and private schools. The home is bathed in light and offers gracious living spaces, high ceilings, fire place and wet bar. Master and three other bedrooms on the ground floor. Dining room with walk in wine cellar, stunning open Kitchen, generous walk-in closets and spacious bathrooms and impact doors and windows. Large family room with french doors to outdoor family room with summer kitchen, guest house and backyard with 45"saline lagoon pool. Second floor has four bedrooms a home theater and a large terrace. Elevator, smart house and much more. A house full of details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6885 SW 92nd St have any available units?
6885 SW 92nd St has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6885 SW 92nd St have?
Some of 6885 SW 92nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6885 SW 92nd St currently offering any rent specials?
6885 SW 92nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6885 SW 92nd St pet-friendly?
No, 6885 SW 92nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinecrest.
Does 6885 SW 92nd St offer parking?
Yes, 6885 SW 92nd St does offer parking.
Does 6885 SW 92nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6885 SW 92nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6885 SW 92nd St have a pool?
Yes, 6885 SW 92nd St has a pool.
Does 6885 SW 92nd St have accessible units?
No, 6885 SW 92nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 6885 SW 92nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6885 SW 92nd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 6885 SW 92nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6885 SW 92nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
