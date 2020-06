Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel pool

TASTEFULLY REMODELED 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH FIRST FLOOR UNIT IN THE GUARD GATED COMMUNITY OF VILLAS OF PINECREST. BRING YOUR PICKIEST CLIENT THEY WILL LOVE THIS UNIT. TILE THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE UNIT, WOOD KITCHEN CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. IT’S LOCATED IN CLOSE PROXIMITY TO DADELAND MALL, PALMETTO EXPRESSWAY, SHOPS AT SUNSET PLACE AND UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI. WALKING DISTANCE TO METRO RAIL STATION