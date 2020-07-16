All apartments in Pinecrest
Find more places like 6396 SW 96th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinecrest, FL
/
6396 SW 96th St
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

6396 SW 96th St

6396 Southwest 96th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pinecrest
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6396 Southwest 96th Street, Pinecrest, FL 33156
Pinecrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Modern minimalist luxury gem rambling across lush, gated 1+ acre in NE Pinecrest. Living spaces are very large, filled w/natural light via picture windows. Porcelain floors & 3 A/C zones keep the house cost-efficiently cool. Completely remodeled w/state-of-the-art kitchen, indoor/outdoor surround sound system & WiFi, steam shower in master bath, ventless 2-way fireplace in living rm, playrm/den, impact glass windows/drs, camera security system, 2 tankless water heaters & more. Open-air & outdoor spaces are truly remarkable. A 2,000 SF entertainment terrace -- w/full kitchen incl. gas grill + movie screen, dining & lounging spaces -- flows out to saltwater pool w/whirlpool & large patio, which then open to giant secluded yard harboring a koi pond & orchard of tropical fruit trees. Paradise!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6396 SW 96th St have any available units?
6396 SW 96th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinecrest, FL.
What amenities does 6396 SW 96th St have?
Some of 6396 SW 96th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6396 SW 96th St currently offering any rent specials?
6396 SW 96th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6396 SW 96th St pet-friendly?
No, 6396 SW 96th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinecrest.
Does 6396 SW 96th St offer parking?
Yes, 6396 SW 96th St offers parking.
Does 6396 SW 96th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6396 SW 96th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6396 SW 96th St have a pool?
Yes, 6396 SW 96th St has a pool.
Does 6396 SW 96th St have accessible units?
No, 6396 SW 96th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6396 SW 96th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6396 SW 96th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 6396 SW 96th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6396 SW 96th St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pinecrest 1 BedroomsPinecrest 2 BedroomsPinecrest 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pinecrest 3 BedroomsPinecrest Furnished Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLTamarac, FLNorth Miami, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLGladeview, FLHialeah Gardens, FLUniversity Park, FLCutler Bay, FLThree Lakes, FL
Roosevelt Gardens, FLTamiami, FLCountry Walk, FLBroadview Park, FLMiami Shores, FLBiscayne Park, FLMiami Springs, FLCooper City, FLPinewood, FLGolden Glades, FLPalmetto Estates, FLOjus, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale