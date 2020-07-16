6396 SW 96th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Modern minimalist luxury gem rambling across lush, gated 1+ acre in NE Pinecrest. Living spaces are very large, filled w/natural light via picture windows. Porcelain floors & 3 A/C zones keep the house cost-efficiently cool. Completely remodeled w/state-of-the-art kitchen, indoor/outdoor surround sound system & WiFi, steam shower in master bath, ventless 2-way fireplace in living rm, playrm/den, impact glass windows/drs, camera security system, 2 tankless water heaters & more. Open-air & outdoor spaces are truly remarkable. A 2,000 SF entertainment terrace -- w/full kitchen incl. gas grill + movie screen, dining & lounging spaces -- flows out to saltwater pool w/whirlpool & large patio, which then open to giant secluded yard harboring a koi pond & orchard of tropical fruit trees. Paradise!