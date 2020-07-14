All apartments in Pinecrest
6300 SW 114th St.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

6300 SW 114th St

6300 Southwest 114th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6300 Southwest 114th Street, Pinecrest, FL 33156
Pinecrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Rare Opportunity lo live in this One Acre Vintage style home to rent in Pinecrest!!! Nestled on a quiet street, Light airy open layout of generous living space. This home serves elegant while being perfectly situated in the coveted Pinecrest community, a staple south florida neighborhood featuring amazing schools, shopping, entertainment and lifestyle. Ready to move-in, rent include landscaping and pool maintenance. Enjoy the beautiful panoramic views from the bedrooms, formal living, dining and more ....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6300 SW 114th St have any available units?
6300 SW 114th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinecrest, FL.
What amenities does 6300 SW 114th St have?
Some of 6300 SW 114th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6300 SW 114th St currently offering any rent specials?
6300 SW 114th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6300 SW 114th St pet-friendly?
No, 6300 SW 114th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinecrest.
Does 6300 SW 114th St offer parking?
No, 6300 SW 114th St does not offer parking.
Does 6300 SW 114th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6300 SW 114th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6300 SW 114th St have a pool?
Yes, 6300 SW 114th St has a pool.
Does 6300 SW 114th St have accessible units?
No, 6300 SW 114th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6300 SW 114th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6300 SW 114th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 6300 SW 114th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6300 SW 114th St does not have units with air conditioning.

