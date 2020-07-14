6300 SW 114th St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Rare Opportunity lo live in this One Acre Vintage style home to rent in Pinecrest!!! Nestled on a quiet street, Light airy open layout of generous living space. This home serves elegant while being perfectly situated in the coveted Pinecrest community, a staple south florida neighborhood featuring amazing schools, shopping, entertainment and lifestyle. Ready to move-in, rent include landscaping and pool maintenance. Enjoy the beautiful panoramic views from the bedrooms, formal living, dining and more ....