6000 SW 120th St

This unique architecture, in lush 1 acre lot in the heart of South Florida. Pinecrest premiere location in Miami­Dade County. Fully renovated 2,000 sf Master Suite Loft, with marble bathroom and Brazilian mahogany floors Cherry wood and granite Kitchen. Separate guest room. Custom­ built Hurricane Bunker; impact windows and storm shutters Large Diving Pool; Stained glass windows. Close to shops, restaurants. Bike and walking trails near old Parrot Jungle. 25 minutes from South Beach; 15 minutes from Key Biscayne; 10 minutes from Coconut Grove; 5 minutes from Coral Gables and 3 minutes from Matheson Hammock State Park and lagoon beach. Built by Dean of Architecture at the University of Miami as personal dream residence. Also for sale or lease option to purchase.