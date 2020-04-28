All apartments in Pinecrest
Pinecrest, FL
6000 SW 120th St
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:33 AM

6000 SW 120th St

6000 Southwest 120th Street · (954) 880-2550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6000 Southwest 120th Street, Pinecrest, FL 33156
Pinecrest

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This unique architecture, in lush 1 acre lot in the heart of South Florida. Pinecrest premiere location in Miami­Dade County. Fully renovated 2,000 sf Master Suite Loft, with marble bathroom and Brazilian mahogany floors Cherry wood and granite Kitchen. Separate guest room. Custom­ built Hurricane Bunker; impact windows and storm shutters Large Diving Pool; Stained glass windows. Close to shops, restaurants. Bike and walking trails near old Parrot Jungle. 25 minutes from South Beach; 15 minutes from Key Biscayne; 10 minutes from Coconut Grove; 5 minutes from Coral Gables and 3 minutes from Matheson Hammock State Park and lagoon beach. Built by Dean of Architecture at the University of Miami as personal dream residence. Also for sale or lease option to purchase.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6000 SW 120th St have any available units?
6000 SW 120th St has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6000 SW 120th St have?
Some of 6000 SW 120th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6000 SW 120th St currently offering any rent specials?
6000 SW 120th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6000 SW 120th St pet-friendly?
No, 6000 SW 120th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinecrest.
Does 6000 SW 120th St offer parking?
No, 6000 SW 120th St does not offer parking.
Does 6000 SW 120th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6000 SW 120th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6000 SW 120th St have a pool?
Yes, 6000 SW 120th St has a pool.
Does 6000 SW 120th St have accessible units?
No, 6000 SW 120th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6000 SW 120th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6000 SW 120th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 6000 SW 120th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6000 SW 120th St does not have units with air conditioning.
