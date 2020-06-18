All apartments in Pinecrest
Find more places like 11700 SW 72nd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinecrest, FL
/
11700 SW 72nd Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:03 AM

11700 SW 72nd Ave

11700 Southwest 72nd Avenue · (786) 281-0222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pinecrest
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

11700 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Pinecrest, FL 33156
Pinecrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Stunning and spacious 4 BR, 2.5 bath waterfront pool home in the heart of Pinecrest. Primary features include: Tile throughout, full house permanent gas generator, beautiful exterior space perfect for entertaining completely screen-enclosed with pool and large deck, built-in seating and water view, brand-new roof, gorgeous electric fireplace as the focal point center of home, split floor plan, and more. This home serves elegance while being perfectly situated in the coveted Pinecrest community, a staple South Florida neighborhood featuring amazing schools, shopping, entertainment and lifestyle. To move in- 1st Months rent and Double Security

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11700 SW 72nd Ave have any available units?
11700 SW 72nd Ave has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11700 SW 72nd Ave have?
Some of 11700 SW 72nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11700 SW 72nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11700 SW 72nd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11700 SW 72nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 11700 SW 72nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinecrest.
Does 11700 SW 72nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11700 SW 72nd Ave does offer parking.
Does 11700 SW 72nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11700 SW 72nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11700 SW 72nd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 11700 SW 72nd Ave has a pool.
Does 11700 SW 72nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 11700 SW 72nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11700 SW 72nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11700 SW 72nd Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 11700 SW 72nd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 11700 SW 72nd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 11700 SW 72nd Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pinecrest 1 BedroomsPinecrest 2 Bedrooms
Pinecrest Apartments with BalconyPinecrest Apartments with Garage
Pinecrest Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLMiami Shores, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLBrownsville, FLCountry Walk, FL
Pinewood, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLMiami Springs, FLWestchester, FLSurfside, FLCooper City, FLMiami Lakes, FLOjus, FLBroadview Park, FLOlympia Heights, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity