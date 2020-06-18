11700 SW 72nd Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Stunning and spacious 4 BR, 2.5 bath waterfront pool home in the heart of Pinecrest. Primary features include: Tile throughout, full house permanent gas generator, beautiful exterior space perfect for entertaining completely screen-enclosed with pool and large deck, built-in seating and water view, brand-new roof, gorgeous electric fireplace as the focal point center of home, split floor plan, and more. This home serves elegance while being perfectly situated in the coveted Pinecrest community, a staple South Florida neighborhood featuring amazing schools, shopping, entertainment and lifestyle. To move in- 1st Months rent and Double Security