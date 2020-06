10130 SW 75 PL

Amenities

UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS EXQUISITE 4/3.5 HOME WITH PRIVATE POOL & 2 CAR GARAGE. IT IS LOCATED IN THE EXCLUSIVE FRENCH VILLAGE COMMUNITY OF PINECREST CITY. FEATURES GOURMET KITCHEN WITH VIKING APPLIANCES & CORIAN COUNTER TOPS, MARBLE FLOORS, IMPACT GLASS DOORS & WINDOWS, MANY OTHER GREAT FEATURES INCLUDING PINECREST & PALMETTO SCHOOLS. IT IS JUST 1 MIN AWAY FROM PALMETTO EXPRESSWAY (826 EXPRESSWAY) THAT CONNECTS YOU IN MINUTES TO MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, DOWNTOWN MIAMI & THE BEACHES.POOL AND LANDSCAPING WEEKLY SERVICES ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENTAL PRICE.