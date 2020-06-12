Location location location . Corner unit. 2 bedroom 1 bath condo with washer dryer hook up available now. Come home and kick your shoes off and relax in your screened in patio overlooking the back yard. Community offers a pool. Close to all major shopping and bus lines. This unit was freshly painted and just turned over awaiting your occupancy. Make your appointment today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7173 BALBOA DRIVE have any available units?
7173 BALBOA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 7173 BALBOA DRIVE have?
Some of 7173 BALBOA DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7173 BALBOA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7173 BALBOA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.