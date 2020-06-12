All apartments in Pine Hills
Pine Hills, FL
7173 BALBOA DRIVE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:40 AM

7173 BALBOA DRIVE

7173 Balboa Drive · No Longer Available
Pine Hills
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Garage
3 Bedrooms
Location

7173 Balboa Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32818

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
Location location location . Corner unit. 2 bedroom 1 bath condo with washer dryer hook up available now. Come home and kick your shoes off and relax in your screened in patio overlooking the back yard. Community offers a pool. Close to all major shopping and bus lines. This unit was freshly painted and just turned over awaiting your occupancy. Make your appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7173 BALBOA DRIVE have any available units?
7173 BALBOA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 7173 BALBOA DRIVE have?
Some of 7173 BALBOA DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7173 BALBOA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7173 BALBOA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7173 BALBOA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7173 BALBOA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Hills.
Does 7173 BALBOA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 7173 BALBOA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 7173 BALBOA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7173 BALBOA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7173 BALBOA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7173 BALBOA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7173 BALBOA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7173 BALBOA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7173 BALBOA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7173 BALBOA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7173 BALBOA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7173 BALBOA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

