Pine Hills, FL
7079 BALBOA DRIVE
Last updated September 9 2019 at 11:14 AM

7079 BALBOA DRIVE

7079 Balboa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7079 Balboa Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32818

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Location location location great 2 bedroom 1 bath completely remodeled condo including washer & dryer hook up. Enclosed patio. Community offers a large pool. Close to all major shopping and main roads includimg the bus stops. Don't let this pass you today make this your next place to call home. give us a call today to schedule your appointment. All renters must carry renter's insurance. All room sizes are estimated snd must be measured for accuracy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7079 BALBOA DRIVE have any available units?
7079 BALBOA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 7079 BALBOA DRIVE have?
Some of 7079 BALBOA DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7079 BALBOA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7079 BALBOA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7079 BALBOA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7079 BALBOA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Hills.
Does 7079 BALBOA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 7079 BALBOA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 7079 BALBOA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7079 BALBOA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7079 BALBOA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7079 BALBOA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7079 BALBOA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7079 BALBOA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7079 BALBOA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7079 BALBOA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7079 BALBOA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7079 BALBOA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
