7079 BALBOA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Location location location great 2 bedroom 1 bath completely remodeled condo including washer & dryer hook up. Enclosed patio. Community offers a large pool. Close to all major shopping and main roads includimg the bus stops. Don't let this pass you today make this your next place to call home. give us a call today to schedule your appointment. All renters must carry renter's insurance. All room sizes are estimated snd must be measured for accuracy.