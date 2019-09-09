Location location location great 2 bedroom 1 bath completely remodeled condo including washer & dryer hook up. Enclosed patio. Community offers a large pool. Close to all major shopping and main roads includimg the bus stops. Don't let this pass you today make this your next place to call home. give us a call today to schedule your appointment. All renters must carry renter's insurance. All room sizes are estimated snd must be measured for accuracy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 7079 BALBOA DRIVE have?
Some of 7079 BALBOA DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
