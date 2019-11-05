All apartments in Pine Hills
Last updated November 5 2019

7021 Willowwood Street

7021 Willowwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

7021 Willowwood Street, Pine Hills, FL 32818
Bel-Aire Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single Family Home in Bel Aire Woods, Orlando - Unfurnished single family home located right off of Hiawassee Road! Freshly painted with new carpets! Spacious split floor plan ranch style home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Large open family room, formal living room, and formal dining area, all located directly off of the kitchen. Kitchen has all appliances. Large screen in back porch and fenced in back yard perfect for entertaining and gatherings. Minutes from shopping, dining, public transportation, 408, 429, and Turnpike

RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED

AVAILABLE NOW!

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
321-333-4031
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ackleyflorida
www.ackleyflorida.com

12 Month Lease
$75 Application fee
$125 Lease Doc Fee (once approved)
Pet Friendly no aggressive breeds
$250 Pet fee
$5 Monthly tech fee

(RLNE5179223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7021 Willowwood Street have any available units?
7021 Willowwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
Is 7021 Willowwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
7021 Willowwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7021 Willowwood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7021 Willowwood Street is pet friendly.
Does 7021 Willowwood Street offer parking?
No, 7021 Willowwood Street does not offer parking.
Does 7021 Willowwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7021 Willowwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7021 Willowwood Street have a pool?
No, 7021 Willowwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 7021 Willowwood Street have accessible units?
No, 7021 Willowwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7021 Willowwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7021 Willowwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7021 Willowwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7021 Willowwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.

