6415 Breezewood St.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom 1.5 bath home Orlando - Open floor plan, 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home located in the Breezewood subdivision of Orlando. Just off Hiawassee for an easy commute around Orlando area. Big back Yard with mature landscaping and room for the pets. Home features: a new stove, one car garage, new kitchen cabinets, and a master bedroom with a half bath. Breezewood community just minutes to shopping, dining, the 408 and nearby schools Washer/dryer hookups.



To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.RPMOrlando.com. Please contact William Psychoyos at 407-544-3990, wpsychoyos@rpmsouthorlando.com



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,

AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



(John L. Wilkerson Florida Real Estate Broker)



Security Deposit: $1125.00 1st month Rent: $1125.00 Application Fee: $50 per person. Administration fee: $100.



(RLNE4579753)