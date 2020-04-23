All apartments in Pine Hills
Last updated April 23 2020 at 4:36 PM

5261 alhambra dr - 1

5261 Alhambra Drive · (407) 792-6778
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5261 Alhambra Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment with upgraded appliances, back splash, durable and modern wood style floors. Apartment is in a quiet and private community located close to all of the best attractions Orlando has to offer - 15 minutes to Universal, 10 minutes to Downtown, and 7 minutes to Valencia College. Conveniently located near public transportation, shops, grocery stores and major highways. To apply and hold the property please copy an paste the following link: https://bull.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/ please Call our office at 407-885-9064 for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5261 alhambra dr - 1 have any available units?
5261 alhambra dr - 1 has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5261 alhambra dr - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5261 alhambra dr - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5261 alhambra dr - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5261 alhambra dr - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Hills.
Does 5261 alhambra dr - 1 offer parking?
No, 5261 alhambra dr - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 5261 alhambra dr - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5261 alhambra dr - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5261 alhambra dr - 1 have a pool?
No, 5261 alhambra dr - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5261 alhambra dr - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5261 alhambra dr - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5261 alhambra dr - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5261 alhambra dr - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5261 alhambra dr - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5261 alhambra dr - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
