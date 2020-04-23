5261 alhambra dr - 1

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly renovated 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment with upgraded appliances, back splash, durable and modern wood style floors. Apartment is in a quiet and private community located close to all of the best attractions Orlando has to offer - 15 minutes to Universal, 10 minutes to Downtown, and 7 minutes to Valencia College. Conveniently located near public transportation, shops, grocery stores and major highways. To apply and hold the property please copy an paste the following link: https://bull.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/ please Call our office at 407-885-9064 for more information.