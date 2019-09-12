4527 Malvern Hill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath sits on an over-sized lot. Has a spacious open floor plan for any family size. Family and dinning room are great for entertaining with beautiful wood looking tile throughout the downstairs area. Walk in pantry is also accessible to the garage. Washer and Dryer hook-ups. Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days! This home is conveniently located to SR 50, Apopka Vineland Road and the 429. Shopping , schools and hospitals are all minutes drive away.Call our Showing Hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,565, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,565, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

