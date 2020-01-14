4207 CHATEAU ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

NORMANDY SHORES - COMPLETELY REMODELED - Completely remodeled 4BR/2BA home plus a 1 car garage. New kitchen, with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, new baths, flooring, freshly painted. Large back yard. Convenient location. Section 8 Accepted.



Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. Section 8 accepted.



(RLNE5326282)