Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

4207 CHATEAU ROAD

4207 Chateau Road · No Longer Available
Location

4207 Chateau Road, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NORMANDY SHORES - COMPLETELY REMODELED - Completely remodeled 4BR/2BA home plus a 1 car garage. New kitchen, with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, new baths, flooring, freshly painted. Large back yard. Convenient location. Section 8 Accepted.

Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. Section 8 accepted.

(RLNE5326282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4207 CHATEAU ROAD have any available units?
4207 CHATEAU ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 4207 CHATEAU ROAD have?
Some of 4207 CHATEAU ROAD's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4207 CHATEAU ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4207 CHATEAU ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4207 CHATEAU ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 4207 CHATEAU ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 4207 CHATEAU ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 4207 CHATEAU ROAD offers parking.
Does 4207 CHATEAU ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4207 CHATEAU ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4207 CHATEAU ROAD have a pool?
No, 4207 CHATEAU ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4207 CHATEAU ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4207 CHATEAU ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4207 CHATEAU ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4207 CHATEAU ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4207 CHATEAU ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4207 CHATEAU ROAD has units with air conditioning.

