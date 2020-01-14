All apartments in Pine Hills
3718 MITCHELL ROAD
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

3718 MITCHELL ROAD

3718 Mitchell Road · No Longer Available
Location

3718 Mitchell Road, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
PINE RIDGE ESTATES - COMPLETELY REMODELED 3BR/2BA - Newly Remodeled 3/2, with a bonus room also. All new kitchen, appliances, counter tops and baths. No carpeting. Open patio! Huge huge fenced backyard. This one will not last.

Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. Section 8 accepted.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (352) 308-3349 or email mc1-00566@rent.dynasty.com

(RLNE5269178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3718 MITCHELL ROAD have any available units?
3718 MITCHELL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 3718 MITCHELL ROAD have?
Some of 3718 MITCHELL ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3718 MITCHELL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3718 MITCHELL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3718 MITCHELL ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3718 MITCHELL ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 3718 MITCHELL ROAD offer parking?
No, 3718 MITCHELL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3718 MITCHELL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3718 MITCHELL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3718 MITCHELL ROAD have a pool?
No, 3718 MITCHELL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3718 MITCHELL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3718 MITCHELL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3718 MITCHELL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3718 MITCHELL ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3718 MITCHELL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3718 MITCHELL ROAD has units with air conditioning.

