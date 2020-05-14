2233 Greenview Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 Bath Now Available - Pine Hills - Newly Renovated, Modern 2/1.5 duplex now available.



Spacious remodeled kitchen with new appliances



Freshly painted with new flooring throughout property



Spacious enclosed patio with small fenced-in yard



One car garage with garage opener



This property is a must see and will not last long.



Standard $70 application fee per adult applies



Rental Requirements : 3x rent income requirement, No criminal background, no evictions, rental history required.



Text - 305 - 951 - 4494 to schedule a viewing.



NO DANGEROUS DOG BREEDS WILL BE APPROVED



