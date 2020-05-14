All apartments in Pine Hills
2233 Greenview Circle
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

2233 Greenview Circle

2233 Greenview Circle · (305) 951-4494
Location

2233 Greenview Circle, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2233 Greenview Circle · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1112 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 Bath Now Available - Pine Hills - Newly Renovated, Modern 2/1.5 duplex now available.

Spacious remodeled kitchen with new appliances

Freshly painted with new flooring throughout property

Spacious enclosed patio with small fenced-in yard

One car garage with garage opener

This property is a must see and will not last long.

Standard $70 application fee per adult applies

Rental Requirements : 3x rent income requirement, No criminal background, no evictions, rental history required.

Text - 305 - 951 - 4494 to schedule a viewing.

NO DANGEROUS DOG BREEDS WILL BE APPROVED

(RLNE5180843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2233 Greenview Circle have any available units?
2233 Greenview Circle has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2233 Greenview Circle have?
Some of 2233 Greenview Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2233 Greenview Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2233 Greenview Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2233 Greenview Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2233 Greenview Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2233 Greenview Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2233 Greenview Circle does offer parking.
Does 2233 Greenview Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2233 Greenview Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2233 Greenview Circle have a pool?
No, 2233 Greenview Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2233 Greenview Circle have accessible units?
No, 2233 Greenview Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2233 Greenview Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2233 Greenview Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2233 Greenview Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2233 Greenview Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
