Pine Hills, FL
1921 ROCKWELL ROAD
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:43 AM

1921 ROCKWELL ROAD

1921 Rockwell Road · (407) 307-2693
Location

1921 Rockwell Road, Pine Hills, FL 32808
Robinswood

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1921 ROCKWELL ROAD · Avail. now

$1,595

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1312 sqft

Amenities

ROBINSWOOD - COMPLETELY REMODELED 4BR/2BA HOME - Spacious 4BR/2BA, completely remodeled home. New kitchen, counter tops, white cabinets, stainless appliances, new flooring throughout, Living/Dining combo, spacious rooms, new baths. 2 car carport. Washer/Dryer hookup. Lots of natural lighting. Large backyard. Section 8 Accepted.

Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1-(407) 307-2693.

(RLNE5663661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1921 ROCKWELL ROAD have any available units?
1921 ROCKWELL ROAD has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1921 ROCKWELL ROAD have?
Some of 1921 ROCKWELL ROAD's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1921 ROCKWELL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1921 ROCKWELL ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 ROCKWELL ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1921 ROCKWELL ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 1921 ROCKWELL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1921 ROCKWELL ROAD does offer parking.
Does 1921 ROCKWELL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1921 ROCKWELL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 ROCKWELL ROAD have a pool?
No, 1921 ROCKWELL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1921 ROCKWELL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1921 ROCKWELL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 ROCKWELL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1921 ROCKWELL ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1921 ROCKWELL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1921 ROCKWELL ROAD has units with air conditioning.
