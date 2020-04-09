1921 ROCKWELL ROAD

Amenities

ROBINSWOOD - COMPLETELY REMODELED 4BR/2BA HOME - Spacious 4BR/2BA, completely remodeled home. New kitchen, counter tops, white cabinets, stainless appliances, new flooring throughout, Living/Dining combo, spacious rooms, new baths. 2 car carport. Washer/Dryer hookup. Lots of natural lighting. Large backyard. Section 8 Accepted.



Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1-(407) 307-2693.



(RLNE5663661)