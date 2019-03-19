1810 Kingsland Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Can you picture yourself in this home? Sleek tile and plush carpet are found throughout. The kitchen features granite counters, updated appliance and natural wood cabinets. You"ll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding and plenty of space to relax. The fenced backyard has a lovely patio,great for entertaining friends and family This spacious, renovated home is Available for RENT or RENT TO OWN $1150, is move in ready You"ll love the recent renovations, convenient locations, and most of all, great price! Please contact me today to set of a showing @ (830)587-4366 or Email@ 22ju0014@gmail.com this one won't stay long