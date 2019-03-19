All apartments in Pine Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1810 Kingsland Ave

1810 Kingsland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1810 Kingsland Avenue, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Can you picture yourself in this home? Sleek tile and plush carpet are found throughout. The kitchen features granite counters, updated appliance and natural wood cabinets. You"ll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding and plenty of space to relax. The fenced backyard has a lovely patio,great for entertaining friends and family This spacious, renovated home is Available for RENT or RENT TO OWN $1150, is move in ready You"ll love the recent renovations, convenient locations, and most of all, great price! Please contact me today to set of a showing @ (830)587-4366 or Email@ 22ju0014@gmail.com this one won't stay long

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 Kingsland Ave have any available units?
1810 Kingsland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 1810 Kingsland Ave have?
Some of 1810 Kingsland Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 Kingsland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1810 Kingsland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 Kingsland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1810 Kingsland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Hills.
Does 1810 Kingsland Ave offer parking?
No, 1810 Kingsland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1810 Kingsland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1810 Kingsland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 Kingsland Ave have a pool?
No, 1810 Kingsland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1810 Kingsland Ave have accessible units?
No, 1810 Kingsland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 Kingsland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1810 Kingsland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1810 Kingsland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1810 Kingsland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

