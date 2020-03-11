All apartments in Pine Hills
1601 PONTIAC CT

1601 Pontiac Court · No Longer Available
Location

1601 Pontiac Court, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
REMODELED 4BR/1BA - NW ORLANDO - Spacious 4BR/1BA home in NW Orlando. Completely remodeled, new kitchen with granite counter tops, new stainless appliances, new bathroom, new flooring, and freshly painted, Family Room too! Large backyard. Corner lot. Convenient location.

Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (863) 457-2393 or email mc1-00532@rent.dynasty.com

(RLNE5478663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 PONTIAC CT have any available units?
1601 PONTIAC CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 1601 PONTIAC CT have?
Some of 1601 PONTIAC CT's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 PONTIAC CT currently offering any rent specials?
1601 PONTIAC CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 PONTIAC CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 PONTIAC CT is pet friendly.
Does 1601 PONTIAC CT offer parking?
No, 1601 PONTIAC CT does not offer parking.
Does 1601 PONTIAC CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 PONTIAC CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 PONTIAC CT have a pool?
No, 1601 PONTIAC CT does not have a pool.
Does 1601 PONTIAC CT have accessible units?
No, 1601 PONTIAC CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 PONTIAC CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 PONTIAC CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 PONTIAC CT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1601 PONTIAC CT has units with air conditioning.
