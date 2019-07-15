All apartments in Pine Hills
1229 Saint James Road
Last updated July 15 2019 at 10:34 PM

1229 Saint James Road

1229 St. James Road · No Longer Available
Location

1229 St. James Road, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
air conditioning
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This adorable 3/1 home is located in the Pine Hills area of Orlando. The home has tile floors throughout, freshly painted throughout, bathroom tub and tile resurfaced. The backyard is fenced and there's a single car carport. A must see!!!
Located close to downtown Orlando. Shopping, dining and entertainment moments away. Situated near all major roadways including Hwy 50, I-4, 441 and John Young Parkway.

Qualifications: Each adult will need to complete an online application at www.rentlpg.com. There is a $75 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, no history of eviction and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1229 Saint James Road have any available units?
1229 Saint James Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 1229 Saint James Road have?
Some of 1229 Saint James Road's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1229 Saint James Road currently offering any rent specials?
1229 Saint James Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1229 Saint James Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1229 Saint James Road is pet friendly.
Does 1229 Saint James Road offer parking?
Yes, 1229 Saint James Road offers parking.
Does 1229 Saint James Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1229 Saint James Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1229 Saint James Road have a pool?
No, 1229 Saint James Road does not have a pool.
Does 1229 Saint James Road have accessible units?
No, 1229 Saint James Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1229 Saint James Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1229 Saint James Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1229 Saint James Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1229 Saint James Road has units with air conditioning.
