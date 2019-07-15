1229 Saint James Road

Amenities
This adorable 3/1 home is located in the Pine Hills area of Orlando. The home has tile floors throughout, freshly painted throughout, bathroom tub and tile resurfaced. The backyard is fenced and there's a single car carport. A must see!!!
Located close to downtown Orlando. Shopping, dining and entertainment moments away. Situated near all major roadways including Hwy 50, I-4, 441 and John Young Parkway.
Qualifications: Each adult will need to complete an online application at www.rentlpg.com. There is a $75 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, no history of eviction and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval.