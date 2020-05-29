All apartments in Pine Hills
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

1202 FERNDELL ROAD

1202 Ferndell Road · No Longer Available
Location

1202 Ferndell Road, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
REMODELED 4BR/2BA - NW ORLANDO - Spacious 4BR/2BA home has been updated. Freshly painted, newer windows, split plan, new kitchen with granite counters, new cabinets and stainless appliances. Both full bathrooms have been updated. There is also a living room, family room, and a nice screened porch.

Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

(RLNE5781389)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 1202 FERNDELL ROAD have any available units?
1202 FERNDELL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 1202 FERNDELL ROAD have?
Some of 1202 FERNDELL ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 FERNDELL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1202 FERNDELL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 FERNDELL ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1202 FERNDELL ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 1202 FERNDELL ROAD offer parking?
No, 1202 FERNDELL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1202 FERNDELL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 FERNDELL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 FERNDELL ROAD have a pool?
No, 1202 FERNDELL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1202 FERNDELL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1202 FERNDELL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 FERNDELL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1202 FERNDELL ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1202 FERNDELL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1202 FERNDELL ROAD has units with air conditioning.

