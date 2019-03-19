Rent Calculator
117 West Lancaster Road Unit B
117 West Lancaster Road Unit B
117 W Lancaster Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
117 W Lancaster Rd, Pine Castle, FL 32809
Pine Castle
Amenities
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
One bedroom and one bathroom villa . Call to view today
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 117 West Lancaster Road Unit B have any available units?
117 West Lancaster Road Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pine Castle, FL
.
Is 117 West Lancaster Road Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
117 West Lancaster Road Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 West Lancaster Road Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 117 West Lancaster Road Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pine Castle
.
Does 117 West Lancaster Road Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 117 West Lancaster Road Unit B offers parking.
Does 117 West Lancaster Road Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 West Lancaster Road Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 West Lancaster Road Unit B have a pool?
No, 117 West Lancaster Road Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 117 West Lancaster Road Unit B have accessible units?
No, 117 West Lancaster Road Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 117 West Lancaster Road Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 West Lancaster Road Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 West Lancaster Road Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 West Lancaster Road Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
