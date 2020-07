Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Get a 'bird's eye view' of the magical combination ow green fairway and lake views. Unique in all Century Village. Lush. And stylish wood floors throughout complemented by a stunning gourmet kitchen with granite counters and modern wood cabinety and designer stainless fixtures. Newer appliances and new baths with distinctive vanities. Be the envy of the neighbors in this pristine designer suite!! This is a senior community as per association rules.